Roxanne Perez Names Taylor Swift As Dream WWE Guest Star

WWE star Roxanne Perez discussed various topics with The Takedown on SI.com, including whether she has experienced an “I made it” moment.

Perez said, “I feel like I’ve had so many and I feel like it never stops happening, especially me growing up, always wanting to be a part of the WWE since I was eight, nine years old. That’s the only thing I ever wanted to do. So being able to win the NXT Women’s Championship, being in the Royal Rumble, now being in the ring with Natalya and Becky Lynch and being able to punch my ticket against those two people that have paved the way for me. And getting into Money in the Bank, one of my favorite pay-per-views of all time since I was a kid. It’s a really, really cool feeling, and I can’t wait to climb up that ladder and grab that briefcase.”

On a celebrity she wants to see in wrestling:

“I mean, honestly, I don’t know who would actually ever say it, but I’m a big fan of Taylor Swift. So, I mean, could you imagine just seeing her in a WWE ring? I think that would be… pretty groundbreaking and kind of crazy.”

You can check out Perez’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)