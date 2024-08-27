Roxanne Perez Offers High Praise For Thea Hail: “She’s One Of The Most Talented Girls”

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez continues to make the media rounds this week to promote her upcoming title defense against Jaida Parker at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024.

Among the media stops the 22-year old women’s wrestling star made was an appearance on “Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo.”

While talking with Salcedo about her title defense against 20-year old Thea Hail at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024: Week 1 back on July 30, Perez revealed an interesting nugget of information that she received behind-the-scenes from Shawn Michaels about the match.

“What was so cool about that is, I think it was Shawn (Michaels) that told me, ‘This is the youngest match in NXT history,'” Perez told Salcedo. “That definitely was a little pressure, but not too much pressure. I just felt, ‘That’s really cool, but we’re going to knock it out of the park.’ We did.”

As she continued to reflect on the 7/30 bout with Hail, she spoke about the crowd atmosphere inside the building during the youngest title tilt in WWE NXT history.

“I remember being in the match and hearing the fans when we were trading submissions,” Perez stated. “Hearing the fans get excited and not knowing where it was going to end. It was such a good feeling. That’s the feeling I want anytime I’m in a amtach, that the crowd is so excited. That was definitely one of those matches. It was one of my favorite matches of all-time.”

Perez also predicted big things for Hail’s future in the company, noting she is among the most talented performers in the women’s division in WWE NXT right now.

“Thea Hail is one of the most talented girls we have in the locker room,” she said. “She is only 20. She’s awesome. I love mixing it up in there with her. I’d love to do it again. I think she’s going to be something super special.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.