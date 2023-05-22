Roxanne Perez Says She Brought Up Mental Health Storyline When She First Came To NXT

Roxanne Perez has always wanted to bring the mental health discussion to the forefront of the pro wrestling world.

The former NXT Women’s Champion recently spoke with METRO U.K. for an interview, during which she spoke about her anxiety story line in NXT and how she has always wanted to bring mental health into the wrestling scene.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On how happy she is that she is able to bring this kind of levity into a pro wrestling story line: “It’s so cool. I’ve always wanted to bring mental health into wrestling somehow and never thought it was possible. It’s really cool to be able to change people’s lives. I feel like that’s the most important thing that I’ve always wanted to do. If I can be that voice that helps someone else know that they’re not alone, then that means the world to me.”

On how she actually brought up a story line about mental health when she first arrived in NXT: “Just talking about mental health, at least, that was something when I first got to NXT and told them I would love to do something with this. They were like, ‘Alright, we’ll see.’”

Check out the complete interview at METRO.co.uk.