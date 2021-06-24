Ruby Riott’s Post-WWE Name Seemingly Revealed

Former WWE star Ruby Riott has changed her Instagram name to Ruby Soho and that will apparently be her ring name moving forward…

It looks like Ruby Riott will henceforth be known as Ruby Soho! Nice little nod to Rancid. Love it. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cBwSyeQFX7 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 24, 2021

Ruby Soho is the name of a Rancid song and during the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ruby talked about her ring names:

“A lot of people think that I’m going back to Heidi Lovelace. There are a multitude of reasons why I don’t want to do that. I was not a fan of that name. It was given to me by the people who trained me in the backyard. They were watching Raw and a commercial for The Hills came on and they were like ‘Heidi, that’s a name’ and they gave it to me. Nobody ever pronounced Lovelace correctly. Why come up with a wrestling name that people can’t pronounce? That’s a terrible idea. A lot of people thought I was going to go back to it. I have no intentions of going back to Heidi Lovelace. I am shopping for a new name I would like to keep [the name Ruby] if it’s possible. I feel like it fits me. Ruby came from Ruby Soho and that’s dear to my heart.”

Rancid singer Lars Frederiksen, who is part of the podcast, said he could get the name “Ruby Soho” legally cleared for Ruby to use.