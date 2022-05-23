Ruby Soho Calls Her Confidence the Most Surprising Thing About Being In AEW

Ruby Soho considers joining AEW to be a defining moment in her career.

Soho, who joined AEW in September 2021 after being released by WWE in June, recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson on the most surprising aspect of her AEW career thus far.

“The most surprising is how quickly my confidence has been in this place,” Soho said. “I knew that there was going to be a level of creative freedom here. I knew that I was going to be able to come in as an unapologetic version of myself. But I did not realize how this would affect me personally as far as my confidence within you know, my career as a professional wrestler. It has really helped me in more ways than I can imagine. And that’s you know, thanks to the AEW fans and thanks to Tony Khan and thanks to the women who have, you know, pushed me to a limit that I didn’t even know that I could get to in the ring within the roster. And it’s been a huge monumental thing for me in my career.”

Soho went on to say that she’s in a place she never imagined imaginable. She also thanked AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head Of Creative Tony Khan, as well as the rest of the roster.

“It’s a place that I never, I never thought possible, you know, I’m able to participate, you know, kind of an Apple TV show with Carpool Karaoke that I’ve watched for a long time and that those are opportunities that I wouldn’t be able to get if it wasn’t for AEW but on top of that, to be able to be a part of a prestigious tournament like the Owen Hart Tournament, it keeps on like, it keeps getting better,” she added. “I keep having to pinch myself and realize that this is currently the life that I’m living and I’m so unbelievably lucky to be living it and to be a part of this team and to be a part of AEW.

“And I think you know, the growth of our company and really how much we’ve done just within the last year and, you know, tribute to Tony Khan and to you know our roster who works tirelessly to make this a product that it’s 1,000% worth watching.”

Soho will face Kris Statlander in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament on this week’s AEW Rampage. The winner will face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-finals match between Toni Storm and Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite in the tournament finals at AEW Double Or Nothing this coming weekend.