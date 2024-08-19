Rumor Killer On Asuka’s WWE Status As She Recovers From Surgery

WWE star Asuka injured her knee on SmackDown on March 15th, 2024, but recovered in time for the 2024 Backlash PLE. Asuka later revealed that she underwent surgery.

Viper Reports of PWN (@HashtagPWN) debunked a claim about Asuka’s WWE position.

“Asuka has not been silently released by WWE, contrary to some of the recent rumours floating around. She has been out with a knee injury which myself and Sean Ross Sapp confirmed a couple of months ago. She is not expected back on WWE TV this year.”

According to PWInsider.com, Asuka has been assigned to the “miscellaneous” area of the internal roster as she recovers from surgery.

Asuka’s Damage CTRL stable are now listed as babyfaces after being heels for the past two years.