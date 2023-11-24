Rumor Killer On Opponent For Roman Reigns At WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Fans hoping to see Roman Reigns in a rumored match at WWE Royal Rumble will be disappointed.

Since signing a new WWE contract last year, Reigns has worked a reduced schedule. His most recent match was at Crown Jewel, where he defeated LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, his first televised match since Summerslam due to his absence from Payback and Fastlane.

Reigns is obviously not scheduled for this Saturday’s Survivor Series and will be off the air for the rest of the year. He is expected to return to television for the start of the build-up to the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE does not intend to have another Knight vs. Reigns match.

Meltzer wrote, “We were told that as of this time, Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns’ next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot, but we were told [Paul] Levesque has another plan right now.”