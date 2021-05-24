Rumor Killer Regarding Keith Lee’s Status With WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, people in WWE have been keeping quiet about Keith Lee’s status with the company.

There was a rumor going around on Sunday that Keith Lee had been released from WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding that rumor:

Lee sent out a tweet on Sunday morning which fueled speculation about him and WWE:

