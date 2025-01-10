Rumors Heat Up About Vince McMahon’s Possible Return To Wrestling In 2025

Speculation about Vince McMahon’s return to the wrestling industry in 2025 continues to grow. After retiring from WWE in 2022 amidst allegations of sexual misconduct, the former WWE Chairman’s next move has been the subject of significant curiosity.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross asked co-host Conrad Thompson about the possibility of McMahon making a comeback:

“You hear anything about Vince? You and I talked about this once before that maybe in 2025 he’s going to make some sort of return to his chosen profession, or is he, or does he need it? He don’t need it financially, but I don’t know. I don’t know. It just, it’s a never-ending story, Conrad.”

Thompson’s response added fuel to the rumors: “He’s bought a studio. He’s building a roster. We’ll see.”

The cryptic comment raises the question: Is McMahon planning to launch a new wrestling company to rival WWE, the empire he built into a global phenomenon? Or is he considering a venture in a different area of entertainment?

As of now, there’s been no confirmation from McMahon or his inner circle. However, with McMahon no longer bound by a non-compete clause, announcements could come soon.

McMahon has a history of exploring ventures beyond wrestling, including the WBF bodybuilding league, the XFL football league, and even a boxing pay-per-view in the 1980s. Thompson’s remarks, however, seem to hint at the possibility that McMahon’s next chapter may see him re-enter the world of professional wrestling. Fans and insiders alike are eagerly waiting for more clarity on what could be a groundbreaking development in the industry.