Rusev Comments On Fan Reaction To Him Being In A Ladder Match At WrestleMania: “I Keep Hearing …”

Rusev isn’t big on climbing things.

And heading into his big WWE Intercontinental Championship opportunity on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this month in “Sin City,” “The Bulgarian Brute” isn’t planning on doing any climbing.

Well, until he has to ascend the ladder to retrieve the title itself.

Obviously.

The WWE Superstar surfaced via social media on Sunday evening to share a video of himself on Instagram addressing WWE putting him in a multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania 42, as well as the reaction he has heard from the fans.

The following is a transcript of the comments Rusev made in the video, which you can view in its’ entirety via the Instagram post embedded below.

“Ladder match at WrestleMania. All week I keep hearing how ‘This is not Rusev’s type of match’. How my power fears their speed. I’m not afraid of my opponents, I’m afraid for my opponents. It’s kinda hard to climb anything with a broken back, so I will handle the ground warfare and I will catch them from the sky one by one. I may not fly like those guys, but I’ve been climbing ladders my entire life. When I left my home country Bulgaria, when I slept in my car, when I broke my neck, or when I rode a freakin’ tank into WrestleMania. Ladder match, WrestleMania… this lone soldier behind me reminds me of me. Just sitting on top of the world looking down on everybody else. And you know when it’s your time. This is my time. This is my match. And at this WrestleMania, Rusev will have his day, and become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.”

The WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on-the-line in a ladder match at WrestleMania 42, with current title-holder Penta defending against the aforementioned Rusev, as well as Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh and Je’Von Evans.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.