RUSH Reacts To MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw former AEW World Champion MJF open the show and cut a promo on several locker room members by taking shots at them before he was confronted by RUSH. The segment would then end with a brawl between the two that saw officials separate them.

Shortly following the show, “El Toro Blanco” RUSH took to his official Twitter (X) account and fired back at MJF by saying the former AEW World Champion might be the best on the mic, but he is the best wrestler.

RUSH wrote, “You might be the best on the mic but I am the BEST WRESTLER.

I am the One who makes them suffer.

No one will save you from the asswhopping you’re about to get.

You filthy fans like to run your mouths, I’ll shove that stupid “what?” chant down your throats #aew #aewdynamite”

