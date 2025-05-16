RVD Responds Sabu’s Cause Of Death Speculation

Following the tragic passing of ECW legend Sabu at the age of 60, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam addressed growing online criticism surrounding Sabu’s final in-ring appearance just weeks prior to his death.

Sabu competed in his retirement match—a no-ropes barbed wire bout—against Joey Janela at Spring Break 9 on April 18, just three weeks before his passing. Reports surfaced that Sabu was given a substance called kratom prior to the match, sparking debate among fans and some criticism directed at GCW and its talent.

Speaking on his podcast, RVD pushed back against the backlash, particularly accusations that GCW or Janela were responsible for endangering Sabu.

“I’ve read comments saying, ‘GCW should be arrested on manslaughter.’ Wait, regardless of the cause of death three weeks later? Thank God these people aren’t in control,” Van Dam said.

He also clarified the circumstances surrounding the kratom use, defending both the supplement and those involved.

“[Kratom] helps so many people. First off, they [GCW/Janela] didn’t give him the kratom. It was his own people. For sure, Sabu had some kratom. He eats it every day. I usually eat it every day. It’s good for blocking pain, sleeping, and anxiety. It had nothing to do with Sabu dying three weeks later. Y’all are basic thinkers.”

Van Dam strongly defended Sabu’s agency in deciding to wrestle and dismissed the notion that the match should never have taken place.

“People are saying, ‘Shame on GCW for allowing a 60-year-old to get in the ring…’ I can tell you… he wanted that… He was training. He was wanting to have this big retirement match. One thing that he said when I saw him after his match with Joey Janela, he said ‘I got one more match in me. If you’re still interested in doing a barbed wire match, I’m interested.’”

Sabu’s last match has now become a central point of discussion following his passing, with friends and fans reflecting on his legacy, resilience, and impact on professional wrestling.

