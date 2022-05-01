Ryback Refuses To Apologize For Comments Made About Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Ryback publicly called out Vince McMahon on Twitter. Ryback wrote that Vince “had no control watching his mom get beat up as a child, which is a horrendous thing for a kid to witness, as their whore mom tries to make ends meet.” His tweet has now been deleted.

Along with the negative feedback the former WWE star received for his tweets, a fan suggested for Ryback to issue an apology. Ryback reacted to the tweet and wrote:

“100% No. I stand by what I said and appreciate all the love and support from those who side with good over evil. I simply am speaking the truth on why he is the way he is and it needs to be known. Stop supporting evil. 💪”

100% No. I stand by what I said and appreciate all the love and support from those who side with good over evil. I simply am speaking the truth on why he is the way he is and it needs to be known. Stop supporting evil. 💪 https://t.co/BE1XsBfE8b — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) April 30, 2022

Ryback also tweeted the following:

“If a man broke into your house & was going to hurt your family would you just sit there and be positive & loving or would you do what we needed to be done? 6 years of evil that many of you can’t see, so it’s best to not judge off 1 thing that needed to be done. The truth will win.”