Ryback Shoots On WWE’s Coronavirus Screening Process

During his recent podcast, Ryback was critical of WWE’s Coronavirus screening process:

“They put out they were screening talent at the Performance Center with their WWE doctors” Ryback began. “Which already are as corrupt as corrupt can be and that’s just straight up. Their one job is to make sure the talent just keep performing, no matter what, by any means necessary. So these WWE doctors are screening the talent, not giving them a Coronavirus test.”

“We already know that you could have Coronavirus and have no symptoms. Be asymptomatic and be spreading the disease, the virus. So right there shows you their shady policies of what they are doing. By allowing talent to come in who could have it for two weeks and not even know before they start showing signs, which they all started getting it a couple weeks ago, because that’s what is happening now. Performers are coming down with it, from all being forced to f*cking travel and all this stupid sh*t. They never should have been put in that position.”