Sami Zayn Boasts Being Responsible For Helping Roman Reigns Show Different Side Of His Character

Thanks to Sami Zayn, the WWE Universe has become familiar with a different side of Roman Reigns’ personality.

During a recent interview with BT Sport promoting tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view, Zayn spoke about how since he has joined The Bloodline, he has helped Roman Reigns show off a different side of his character to WWE fans.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Roman Reigns saying he was a dynamite performer back in 2021: “I did hear it and I did go up to him and I said, ‘I really appreciate that, I’m honored that you view me in that light and it would be nice to work together.’ We had talked a little bit about the possibility of doing some on-screen stuff because I get the rub from being on-screen with him, it hypes the fan investment in me and gets them to see me on a higher level. For him, I do think there are some benefits as well because I provide a foil for him that allows him, as a character, to let his guard down a little bit and we can see a different side of Roman Reigns. Not only him personally, but I think any performer wants to add that level of depth to the character so you’re not just one thing.”

On how working with The Bloodline has helped Roman expand his character: “I don’t want to speak for him, but I’m sure he doesn’t want to just be the Head of the Table, really serious guy, he wants to have some range and show his chops and acting ability and full depth of his character, as I would think most of us do. I don’t think anybody wants to be pigeonholed as any one simple thing that fans figure you out. If they figure you out, they get bored of you. They need to see that this is a complex person with layers. The positive, for Roman — I obviously get tons of positives being on-screen with Roman — the positive for Roman is being able to show a different side of his character that makes him a bigger star because you’re getting to see more of him. He’s such a big star, fans want to know more about him. He only gives them so much, and now we get to give them a little bit more.”

Check out the complete Sami Zayn interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.