Sami Zayn Gets His Wisdom Teeth Removed, Malcolm Bivens Calls Out Matt Riddle, Total Bellas

– During last week’s WWE NXT broadcast, Matt Riddle defended the NXT tag-team titles against the Undisputed Era. With Pete Dunne stuck overseas due to the travel ban, Timothy Thatcher stepped up and replaced him. Malcolm Bivens took to Twitter on Monday and criticized Riddle for getting a new partner. He said,

“I wonder if Matt Riddle will pick a new tag partner on Wednesday since rules don’t mean anything anymore. Will it be Method Man? Redman? A Bob Marley hologram? Who knows!”

– Sami Zayn tweeted the following, noting that he recently got his wisdom teeth removed. He said,

“In lighter news, I had my wisdom teeth taken out last week so I’ve been on an #AllPuddingDiet for days and now I’m ripped to shreds.”

– You can check out a new clip from Total Bellas below. In the clip, Birdie teaches Nikki Bella about planets and dinosaurs:

