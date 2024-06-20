Sami Zayn Left The Arena Before The Wyatt Sicks Made Their Debut

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn appeared on an episode of Blue Jays Talk on Sportsnet. He discussed a number of topics, including how he left the arena this past Monday on RAW before the Wyatt Sick6 made their debut.

Zayn said, “Yeah, so, I actually didn’t even know that happened because I left the arena right after my thing was done. So, maybe five or ten minutes before all that stuff happened on Monday Night Raw, I had no idea and I left the arena and I didn’t look at the results of what happened or anything. Then, I get to my hotel and I tweet out the presale code for my comedy show and all of the replies from the fans are like, ‘Your co-workers have been killed, what are you doing tweeting out the comedy show?’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



