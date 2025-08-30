Sami Zayn Makes History With United States Title Win In France

Sami Zayn’s victory over Solo Sikoa on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France, was more than just his first reign as United States Champion; it was a historic milestone.

Zayn became only the fifth wrestler born outside of the United States to win the championship on foreign soil.

The rare feat has only been accomplished by:

Kensuke Sasaki – WCW U.S. Title win in Japan (1995)

Lance Storm – WCW U.S. Title win in the United Kingdom (2000)

Bret Hart – WWE U.S. Title win in Canada (2010)

Shinsuke Nakamura – WWE U.S. Title win at Survivor Series in Toronto (2024)

Now, Zayn adds his name to that exclusive list, making his victory even more meaningful to fans across the world.

This marks the first U.S. Championship reign of Zayn’s decorated career, cementing yet another milestone for the beloved star.