WWE SmackDown Results – August 29, 2025

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from the LCDC Arena in Lyon, France on Friday, August 29, 2025:

We open with a shot of Lyon, France, which Michael Cole calls “the food capital of the world”. Having been to Lyon and having suffered some mild food poisoning from a restaurant visit there, I don’t know about that one. But then I guess Michael Cole, unlike me, did not frequent some questionable Chinese restaurant earlier in the day.

Solo Sikoa with his crew and Sami Zayn are seen arriving at the LDLC Arena. After a short interlude with Wade Barrett and Michael Cole at ringside, there is a recap video of the John Cena/Logan Paul in-ring confrontation from last week and the (re-shot) angle where Logan punched out Cena at the end of the show.

John Cena, Logan Paul Kick Things Off

A black Mercedes arrives and Paul steps out of it. He enters the arena as his music starts playing and he walks down to ringside to a chorus of thunderous boos. He says that John Cena said he was a parasite and it seems the people here seem to think so to. He insulted the crowd for some cheap heat, saying he’d stick to English because he was American. He calls himself not a parasite but a disruptor. The crowd chants, “Shut the f*ck up!”, which the Netflix censors poorly try to silence. If they keep this up, I’ll check out the German version of the stream.

He says he made TKO 6.6 billion in 6 seconds and put WWE on Netflix and ESPN and that the W-W-E is becoming the W-W-Me. HE says Cena is the one that still represents the old, institutionalized version of WWE, then proceeds to insult the crowd in French.

He says he has an athletic phenom and will push Cena to his limits and calls Cena an imposter in French. He says wrestling is changing and he is wrestling and if you don’t go with the change, you will be left behind.

Cena’s theme then plays and he arrives to a giant pop, as the crowd starts singing along with the lyrics of his theme music. Not sure what is up with Netflix, but the quality of the stream looks worse than the early days of ROH PPVs on my end right now. Cena then got a full in-ring Introduktion by the ring announcer, I guess in order to cut a promo on Paul.

He calls Paul stupid and says he can not do it on his own and that they need the fans, who he says hold the keys to if Paul can join the family and have matches over the span of 25 years. Cena says that Paul claims he wants to raise the business to new levels, but does not put any effort into trying to understand what it is that they actually do here. Cena then calls himself the original disruptor and said he has been knocking people out with brass knuckles 20 years ago, but his said “Word Life”. Cena says Paul’s “influence” is not what it used to be and that Paul was not on a top 25 influencer list that Cena saw yesterday. Cena says that when Logan makes the front pages of the news now, it is for the wrong reasons and that Paul uses WWE to save his own ass.

He says the fans don’t fear change, they see through Paul. They chant “he’s an asshole”, as Cena speaks French (getting cheered), followed by Paul speaking French (getting booed). Cena says he will show Paul what respect “in our family” means, as he leaves the ring. He says respect means that people understand if you are mean to them that you were just having a bad day, then apologized to some kid in the crowd for having had a bad day in the past. The kid was too busy looking at his phone than look at Cena who was right there, which was hilarious.

Paul made fun of the segment, while Cena tells him he was 24 hours to whip himself into shape, otherwise he won’t be ruining wrestling but wrestling will be ruining him.

The Street Profits and B-Fab are interviewed backstage and cut a promo on The Miz and Melo; Bo Dallas then walks up and cuts some creepy promo on them, leaving them confused.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Secret Hervice never took place

Charlotte comes out, followed by Alexa Bliss, but gets attacked from behind by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, who take out her knee as we head to commercial.

Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green

Back from commercial and Alexa and Green are in the ring with Alexa in control, as this was turned into a singles match. We see Charlotte got escorted to the back in a split screen. Chelsea takes control and slams Alexa’s head into the turnbuckles repeatedly. Bliss throws Chelsea out of the ring, as Alexa hits a somersault from the apron. This gives Chelsea another chance to attack from behind and attempt a pin after some ground shots. Chelsea stays in control and throws Alexa out of the ring once more, giving Alba Fyre another chance to attack behind the referee’s back.

Chelsea bounces Alexa’s face off the announce table, but Bliss turns things around and throws Green into the ringside barrier. Both women make it back into the ring at the count of 8. Bliss hits a few shoulder tackles and a shotgun dropkick, followed by a snap takedown.

Chelsea escapes an attempt at Sister Abigail, but catches another dropkick in a tree of woe position. Bliss goes up top, but has to fend off Fyre first, allowing Green to get her knees up at a twisting splash by bliss. They trade reversals for a few seconds, before Bliss manages to roll up Green for the pinfall victory.

Result: Bliss pins Green by rollup

Post-match, Alba Fyre attacks Bliss as she leaves the ring, prompting Charlotte Flair to hobble out on one leg. Fyre manages to overwhelm Flair and it ends with the tag team champions left laying after an Unprettier by Chelsea on Charlotte and the Gory Special by Alba on Alexa.

Sami Zayn is being interviewed backstage before his match with Solo Sikoa later tonight and says he feels confident like when he main evented WrestleMania and won the Intercontinental title. He speaks French to the crowd.

They show the social media post by Brandi Rhodes announcing the birth of her and Cody Rhodes’ daughter, followed by a clip from WWE Unreal.

Back from commercial, Aleister Black cuts a creepy promo on Damian Preist. I guess he went to the trouble of setting up a dark room full of candles somewhere in Lyon for this. Damian Priest then is interviewed and said he will teach Aleister a lesson and a lot about pain. He says he will be smiling and will be enjoying all the pain he will bring to Black.

Michin vs. Kiana James (w/ Giulia)

James looks to attack with her purse, Michin ducks, rolls her up and wins in less than five seconds.

Result: Michin pins James by rollup

Post-match, Giulia and James attack her and Giulia hits her with a knee to the face, then throws her into the barricades at ringside. Giulia then drives Michin’s face into the ring steps.

Drew McIntyre Addresses Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre is seen walking backstage. He will address Randy Orton after the break.

He comes out to the ring as a video recap of the attack by Randy Orton from last week plays. He asks a production guy if Randy is hiding behind a table and asks Michael Cole about a medical update on Cody Rhodes (which he does not have). McIntyre then calls out Orton, so that “the people can sing his song”. The crowd obliges, as Orton saunters out, signs a few autographs, and bakes a soufflé or two for all I know. Just a few short hours later, he enters the ring to finally address McIntyre.

McIntyre asks Orton to indulge him for two minutes and says he will see things his way. Drew disses Cody Rhodes and calls him a politician, liar and “nobody’s friend”. He says he was sure that Cody was on the phone with Orton all the time during his recovery from back injury, but that was not friendship, it was Cody gathering intel. He reminded Orton that Cody just knew how and where to attack Orton’s back at the King of the Ring finals, while Orton hesitated to punt him in the head, because Cody “was his friend”.

Orton says he did not drop McIntyre last week for Cody, but because McIntyre was a prick. Drew then hit a Glasgow Kiss and measured Orton up for the Claymore, but Orton ducked and McIntyre missed. Orton hit a draping DDT and set up for an RKO but a number of people ran out from the backstage area to stop him. Orton dropped all of them, including Shane Helms with RKOs and went to punt McIntyre in the head, but he had recovered enough to roll out of the ring.

Miz and Melo have a conversation backstage and talked about having to be on the same page. Bo Dallas walks up and says some more Bo Dallas things about there being perceptions and perceptions not being reality and asked if they could handle that. No idea what he was talking about.

Nick Aldis complains about Orton’s behavior and him attacking security. Orton is nice enough to product place some American flavored whisky in Aldis ‘ hand,w hich she just happened to have on him. R-Truth pops up and asks if Aldis was drinking that to which he replies that, after the day he’s had, he would.

WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford w/ B-Fab) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Ford and Miz started out and Miz quickly gor dropped on his face due to some double-team action yb the Street Profits. Melo is in, Miz assists with some outside interference and Melo hits Nothing but Net on Dawkins, which gets him some chants from the French crowd.

Miz is back in and hits some abysmal Yes kicks on Dawkins, but quickly gets rolled up for a two-count. Miz and Melo wear Dawkins down with double team moves and quick tags. Melo blind tags in, which seems to confuse Miz, but he is OK with it, as long as they are in control.

The audio briefly dropped out for no apparent reason, unless the crowd chanted something in French that the censors felt was not appropriierte.

Dawkins finally hot tags Ford, who immediately hits a cross body on Miz, followed by a back suplex and standing moonsault for a two-count. Miz hist a DDT and goes for for the Skull Crushing Finale, but Melo blind-tags him again. Ford hits a huge splash on Miz from the top, but Melo, who is the legal man, immediately follows up with a splash on Ford. Melo goes from a springboard move but he and Ford crash in mid-air.

Miz wants the tag, but the Wyatt Sicks come out, which distracts Miz, allowing Dawkins to throw him off the apron. The Street Profits then hit the Revelation on Melo to become the #1 contenders and face the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris. The Wyatt Sicks then get into the ring to face off with their challengers.

Result: The Street Profits beat Melo Don’t Miz after hitting Revelation on Hayes

Tiffany Stratton is in the back and is being confronted by Jade Cargill who tells her that Nick Aldis just confirmed that she is the #1 contender for her championship. They bicker back and forth and Cargill tells her she will beat her.

Solo Sikoa is outside with the rest of the MFT and says it takes just one Samoan Spike to the throat to beat Sami Zayn tonight.

WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn

Solo is in control early and wears down Sami with strikes. Sami briefly fights back, but immediately gets taken down again. Sami fights back from his back during some ground and pound, but is quickly outmaneuvered again. Sikoa hits a running hip attack as Talla Tonga is repeatedly shown at ringside being tall.

Sami finally throws Solo out of the ring and hits his somersault plancha. Tonga Loa and JC Matteo pull Sami out by the legs as he is getting back into the ring and attack him outside. Solo meanwhile hits a Spinning Solo in the ring for a two-count.

Jimmy Uso runs out to even the odds, followed by Jacob Fatu, who clean house on MFT and brawl out of the arena. Sami is ready to hit the Helluva kick, but Solo rolls out of the way and to the outside, where he promptly smashes Sami into the announce table with a Spinning Solo, then follows up with a second one shortly after.

Sami makes it back into the ring at about 9.75. They end up on the top turnbuckle, battling for position when Sami hits a sunset bomb for a two-count. Solo hits a Samoan Drop, then climbs up top to hit a big splash for a two-count of his own. Sami evades a Samoan spike and rolls up Solo for two, then hits an Exploder into the corner. He wants to follow up with the Helluva kick, but gets hit with a superkick instead. He hits the Helluva kick into the other corner, followed by a second on for the pin and the title victory.

Sami celebrated with the belt as fireworks went off in the arena.

Result: Sami Zayn pins Solo Sikoa after two Helluva kicks to win the WWE United States championship

