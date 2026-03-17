Chantel Monroe Suffers New Injury Just Weeks After Being Cleared

WWE EVOLVE star Chantel Monroe recently announced on her official Twitter (X) account that she is once again sidelined due to an injury.

She also shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, with her foot and ankle wrapped up.

Monroe wrote, “Can’t keep a diva down for long… be back soon💋✨

#wwenxt #wwe #chantelmonroe #reflectionofperfection #womenswrestling”

There is currently no information regarding the severity of Monroe’s injury or how long she may be sidelined, but updates will be provided as they become available. Just last week, Monroe announced that she had been cleared to return after recovering from a fractured nose.

Her most recent match took place on February 24th, in a dark match against Karmen Petrovic.

Additionally, her last television appearance was in a No Disqualification match against Wendy Choo on the January 7th episode of WWE EVOLVE.