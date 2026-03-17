Jim Ross Explains Why Cyndi Lauper Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed whether he believes Cyndi Lauper should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during an episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Ross said, “I think she probably was discussed to be in the Hall of Fame at somewhere during the past, and more likely the recent past. But I think it’s a no-brainer. Cyndi Lauper belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame. But the contribution she made… Cindy brought a lot of publicity, a lot of awareness to the WWE, to a brand new audience, that MTV audience. So she had distinct contributions, I think, to WWE. And I think she should be in the Hall of Fame as a result of that.”

On not being as bullish on the notion on legends of wrestling:

“I don’t know. I’m sure if I said it and it’s on tape, it’s there. But I never had a hard on for Cyndi Lauper, no pun intended. I think — as I said, I gave the reasons that I believe that she has earned the right based on other Hall of Fame inductees, that she’s earned the right to be recognized with them. Because she did make significant contributions at a key time in the growth and expansion of World Wrestling Entertainment.”

On Logan Paul talking about logos in the ring being slippery:

“I can see that being an issue, the slipperiness and so forth. And it just kind of goes with the territory. If you’re going to have a logo and you want to look at like they do, very upscale, very, very slick. They’ve got one literally that’s very slick. So something to address, no doubt about it. But not a deal breaker or anything like that. But if you’re going to do that, you got to make sure that you keep it safe for your talent. Because the number one goal is always going to be the talent. Are we protecting the talent as best we can from all these different little situations? And somebody slips and falls and tears a knee out or an ankle or any other joint in the lower body, it could be very scary and very costly. So I’m glad that they’re reviewing it for the safety of the athletes, quite frankly.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)