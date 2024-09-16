Sami Zayn On The Briscoes: “I Wouldn’t Be Here Without Them”

WWE star Sami Zayn took to his official Twitter (X) account and shared a video, looking back at a tag team Ladder War he had with Kewins Owens against The Briscoes (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and the late great Jay Briscoe). In the video, Zayn said The Briscoes are the best tag team of the past 25 years and he wouldn’t be where he is now without them.

Zayn wrote, “The Briscoes are the best tag team of the past 25 years, and on a short list for best of all time. At least a dozen top wrestlers today will tell you the best/toughest tag matches of their careers were with Dem Boys. I wouldn’t be here without them. I miss you Jay. Love you Mark.”

You can check out Zayn’s post below.