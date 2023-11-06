Sami Zayn Reaches WWE Career Milestone At Crown Jewel

Sami Zayn had a successful year. He began the year as a member of The Bloodline alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. He got to headline the Elimination Chamber PLE in February in his hometown after turning on the group at the Royal Rumble to save Kevin Owens from further punishment, but he fell short of dethroning Reigns as the top champion on SmackDown.

Zayn and Owens defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, which they held for a long time. They were defeated by Damian Priest and Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day in a Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight at Payback.

When Owens was sent to SmackDown, WWE split Owens and Zayn. Zayn is now back to being a singles star while also teaming up with Jey Uso in their feud with The Judgment Day.

Zayn defeated JD McDonaugh on the pre-show of last Saturday’s Crown Jewel PLE, marking his 900th match with the company since signing and debuting in NXT in 2013.