Sami Zayn Reacts To AJ Styles' IC Title Run, Randy Orton's Son Graduates, Sonya Deville

By
PWMania.com Staff
–

– The official WWE on FOX Twitter tweeted on Saturday, asking their fans how they would grade the ongoing Intercontinental title run by AJ Styles. Sami Zayn replied with the following,“F for fraudulent.”

– Randy Orton revealed that his oldest son graduated high school:

– Sonya Deville made a mockery out of Mandy Rose on Twitter after cutting Mandy’s hair on SmackDown:

– Here are the Top 10 Moments from SmackDown:

