Sami Zayn Reacts To AJ Styles’ IC Title Run, Randy Orton’s Son Graduates, Sonya Deville

– The official WWE on FOX Twitter tweeted on Saturday, asking their fans how they would grade the ongoing Intercontinental title run by AJ Styles. Sami Zayn replied with the following,“F for fraudulent.”
F for fraudulent. https://t.co/2wTC7Z4jyx
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 1, 2020
– Randy Orton revealed that his oldest son graduated high school:
This video was taken just before my oldest’s, @michaelkessler24 high school graduation ceremony. At the ceremony now. So proud of this kid! Hopefully he doesn’t trip on that gown on his way up on stage, but let’s just say @kim.orton01 and I have a friendly bet that SOMEONE will 😈
– Sonya Deville made a mockery out of Mandy Rose on Twitter after cutting Mandy’s hair on SmackDown:
Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self abosorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #NoHairMandy
— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020
