Sammy Guevara Suspended By AEW

Sammy Guevara hasn’t been seen on AEW television in several weeks. This is due to a suspension he is currently serving.

Jeff Hardy was in a scary situation a few weeks ago while working a No DQ Match for an AEW Rampage episode with Guevara. Hardy was injured during the match after taking a knee to the head on a shooting star press.

Hardy received a broken nose, but told the referee he was fine, and they continued to the end. Hardy hasn’t been used since then.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the concussion protocol was not followed, resulting in Guevara hitting his finisher on Hardy, which was not supposed to happen. It is unclear how long the suspension will last or when he will return.

Following the Hardy match, Guevara worked a No DQ match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

There is currently no timetable for Hardy’s return.