Samoa Joe Addresses The Rumors That WWE Is Making Changes To The NXT Brand

As PWMania.com previously reported, it has been rumored that WWE will be making changes to the NXT brand.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Samoa Joe addressed the rumors:

“NXT has always been at the impetuous for experiment and change and doing things differently in WWE. A lot of that change has reverberated down to the SmackDown and Raw brand. I don’t think it’s going to be anything different in the future. It’s always going to be in a state of chaotic flux and the state of change just by the nature of what it is. We’re finding brand new talent and introducing these people to the world. In able to do that, you have to be able to keep mixing up the pot. It makes a lot of fans a little uneasy at times, but at the same time, it’s exciting to get in on the ground floor and see somebody become a star in front of your eyes. That’s happened so many times in NXT. I’ve been witness to it and it’s been a wonderful thing. It’s a major appeal to the WWE Universe. They get to be here and see somebody like Finn Balor, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte happen. They are so popular now because they grew up with them in NXT.”