Samoa Joe Addresses The State Of AEW’s Locker Room In 2024

Samoa Joe successfully defended his world title against Swerve Strickland and Adam Page at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV event. While speaking to the media after the event, Joe commented on the state of the AEW locker room in 2024.

“This is the AEW underneath my reign. As far as our locker room community, I don’t think it’s ever been tighter, I don’t think it’s ever been better. There’s an enthusiasm backstage that is infectious, and it’s because we have so much new, burgeoning talent. We have so many new opportunities to go out there and entertain the crowd with the people that we have at our disposal. There’s just genuine excitement among the locker room. It’s been a long time since this spirit has been felt here, and I’m very much looking forward to where this leads us in the future.”

You can check out the media scrum below:



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)