Samoa Joe Discusses His Relationship With CM Punk, Reigniting Their Feud In AEW, More

CM Punk returns to AEW Collision on tonight to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. There have been rumors that AEW will rekindle Joe and Punk’s legendary indies feud.

Joe recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso to promote the Collision premiere, and he discussed his history with Punk.

“We’ve always competed to have the best match of the night, and that’s what we’re still competing to do,” Joe said. “It was our ambition that brought us together. We were two young gentlemen who believed we were the best in the world and that we could take it to anybody. That was evident in the young versions of both of us, and it’s manifested to where we are today.”

It was mentioned that Punk and Joe’s friendship dates back decades, so Joe is well aware of Punk’s ability to be both a cult of personality and a lightning rod of controversy.

“I understand the nature of the beast,” Joe said. “It’s not a beast that’s easily tamed, so color me unsurprised. I don’t lie to myself and think that everybody acts the same way. People have their own interpretations of things. So color me unphased. The guy’s my friend. He’s been my friend for years, and I have a lot of respect for him. But I understand the nature of the beast. I know what to expect.”

Punk has not defeated Joe in their six singles matches, the most notable of which were two 60-minute time limit draws and a 30-plus match from ROH in 2004. Joe is excited to collaborate with Punk once more.

“When you look at the breadth of our careers, there was a large span of time when we didn’t touch,” Joe said. “Now we’re back together, doing what we do best. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s picked up, I’m down to show him what I’ve picked up, and we’ll see how it all hashes out in the ring.”

Joe also lauded FTR, White, and Robinson.

“Juice is wildly underrated,” he said. “Jay is coming into a new market, and not everyone has seen his work before, but that’s all part of the process. Stylistically, physically, they’re in their prime. FTR is an amazing tag team. I’ve got to watch their evolution from NXT to AEW. I’m looking forward to facing off against them.”

Joe stated that he will attend the AEW Collision premiere to fight and rock the United Center in Chicago. He discussed the significance of tomorrow’s Trios main event.

“I’m out there to pick a fight, get into one, and rock that building to its foundation,” Joe said. “The mantra and mission haven’t changed. This is a chance to show who really is the best in the world.”