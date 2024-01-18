Samoa Joe Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Hardest Hitters In Wrestling

Samoa Joe is well-known in the wrestling industry for his physical prowess and intensity in the squared circle. These attributes have helped him make successful runs in TNA, WWE, and most recently AEW, where he currently holds the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

Joe won the title from MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view event last month and recently defended it against HOOK in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, the top AEW star was asked who he believes is the hardest hitter in wrestling.

This is an opinionated question, as people have varying responses to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time wrestlers. In this case, it refers to the top four most physical wrestlers with whom he has competed. Joe named five individuals.

“The list is a Mount Rushmore of some of the most dangerous people in the world,” Joe stated. “You start from [Kenta] Kobashi and [Mitsuharu] Misawa. Young Wardlow. He hits like a truck. Brock Lesnar hits like a truck. Roman Reigns hits like a truck. There’s tons of people around the sphere of wrestling who all hit hard, and I’ve felt all that power, but they don’t hit as hard as me.”