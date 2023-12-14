Santos Escobar Reveals Moment From 2023 WWE Survivor Series That Was “100% Non Scripted”

WWE star Santos Escobar discussed the significance of lucha libre masks in an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr.

“I think nowadays, our audiences are understanding the importance of the mask. I don’t know if you recall, at the latest premium live event, Survivor Series, I tore Dragon Lee’s mask. That was 100% non scripted. That was just the heel in me and I think it’s important that our audiences get that feel.

Now we have Dragon Lee, now we have Axiom, now we have Rey, now we have more and more people diving into the lucha culture but like really, really doing it with the mask, the tradition, the respect that’s behind the mask. It’s important that our audiences know, for a fact, that when someone with the mask goes against the mask, it means something. It ups the stakes. We were in Chicago of all places, Chicago is Mexico [laughs]. So when I tore that mask, I could feel the white heat.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



