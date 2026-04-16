Santos Escobar Reveals Need For Second Surgery After Injury Complications

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Santos Escobar underwent surgery to repair a tricep injury he sustained during an NXT live event on January 30. He then aggravated this injury at the AAA Rey de Reyes event on March 14.

Recently, Escobar shared on his Instagram account that he will need another surgery to address an issue with his ulnar nerve, which means he will be unable to participate during WrestleMania week.

Escobar said, “Hey familia. This is the Emperor of lucha libre, Santos Escobar with a quick update on WrestleMania week. As you probably already know, I went through a tricep surgery. There was a minor hiccup on the road with my ulnar nerve, a neve that runs through my arm. So I’m going to have to go and do surgery again to repair that situation. It kills me not to be there with you this week. But to all of my WWE family, happy WrestleMania week. Love you.”

There is no update on when Escobar might return. He previously stated that he expected to be out for several months.