Santos Escobar Sidelined Until Late Summer After Surgery

WWE star Santos Escobar recently underwent surgery for a tricep injury that he aggravated at AAA Rey de Reyes, as previously reported by PWMania.com. Escobar has stated that he anticipates being out of action for several months.

According to Fightful Select and Fightful Español, he is expected to remain sidelined until late summer while recovering from his surgery.

Escobar said regarding his eventual return during an interview, “When I come back, because you better believe I’m coming back, I’m not just coming for that title. This time, I’m coming for what you value most, what you say is the most beautiful thing in Mexican lucha libre. Be careful what you wish for.”

At Rey de Reyes, Escobar participated in the Final 4-Way Match, which also included The Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable), El Grande Americano 2 (Ludwig Kaiser), and La Parka. El Grande Americano 2 emerged as the winner of the matchup.