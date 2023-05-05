Santos Escobar Talks About San Juan Street Fight, WWE Stars Respecting Bad Bunny

Santos Escobar is one of many who have a ton of respect for the in-ring skills of Bad Bunny.

The LWO member recently offered high praise for the multiple-time Grammy award winner when discussing the San Juan Street Fight scheduled for WWE Backlash 2023 this weekend in a new Under The Ring interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On having a lot of respect for the skills of Bad Bunny: “Everyone says Bad Bunny is this recording artist and multi-Grammy winner. He’s none of that to me. He’s a WWE Superstar. He has shown respect, commitment, love, and admiration for what we do. The only way I can repay that is with respect. He earned his way into the WWE ring.”

On the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WWE Backlash: “He has the most difficult task of his WWE career when he faces Damian Priest. I’ve faced Damian Priest. It won’t be easy. I’m sure Bad Bunny is going to have everything he needs to defeat Damian Priest. If Judgment Day decides to show up, LWO is going to be there.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.