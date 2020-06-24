Sarah Logan Makes Announcement About Her Career

Former WWE star Sarah Logan posted the following on her Instagram page:

“A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself.

My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up.

My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line. 🐄🐓🤘”