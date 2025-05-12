Saraya Calls Nikki Bella Her “Wrestling Soulmate”

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya discussed various topics on her show, Rulebreakers, including WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who she referred to as her “wrestling soulmate.”

Saraya said, “Nikki Bella. She was amazing, dude. Like, we were married to each other for a good amount of time. We didn’t have to go in there and plan anything. We just wrestled. It was really fun. We also knew the finish. We had to know the finish, but it was just really easy with her. AJ [Lee] was cool, but our storyline wasn’t actually a long period of time. Everyone thinks it was really long, but wasn’t. It was only like a few short months. But with Nikki, I was married to her for a minute.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)