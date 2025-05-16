Saraya On Kane’s Political Turn: “He Lost His F*cking Mind”

Former WWE Divas Champion and AEW star Saraya (formerly known as Paige) didn’t hold back on a recent episode of her Rulebreakers podcast, where she joked about lawsuits and shared some blunt thoughts about WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs).

Recalling a conversation from years ago, Saraya quipped about the idea of “making it” in wrestling:

“Kane said, this was before he was a politician and was on Twitter, right? But he did say, ‘You’ve really made it when people start suing you.’ I haven’t been sued yet so I haven’t made it.”

While speaking fondly about their past working relationship, Saraya didn’t mince words regarding Kane’s later transformation in the public eye.

“I loved Glenn. You know, we traveled together. We went to Doctor Who conventions for WWE and all that kind of stuff. Sweet guy. And then all of a sudden, he turned into a politician and lost his f*cking mind.”

Saraya acknowledged that during those years, she wasn’t in a place to pass judgment due to her own struggles:

“I was on a lot of drugs and alcohol. I wasn’t listening to anybody but myself. But I was a little disappointed.”

Glenn Jacobs, better known to WWE fans as Kane, has served as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018. His political views, particularly on social media, have generated considerable reaction from the wrestling community in recent years.

