Saraya Says She is Cleared, Set to Face Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear (Video)

Saraya discussed her health during a face-to-face segment with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD during this week’s AEW Dynamite.

She stated that she had MRIs and CT scans a few weeks ago and that “unfortunately” for Baker, she is 100 percent cleared.

Saraya was referred to as a “Superstar” rather than a wrestler by Baker, and Baker spoke about helping to get the company off the ground, whereas Saraya declared that AEW is her home. Baker described Saraya as everything she wished she could have been.

“You left your house and walked into mine,” Baker said, adding, “we don’t take walk-ins so b*tch make an appointment.” Saraya claimed that Tony Khan gave her everything and that QT Marshall’s trainees fed her.

Saraya listed some of her major accomplishments before declaring that she is now standing in front of an “ungrateful b*tch.” Saraya publicly discussed her battle with drug addiction, adding, “I’ve been publicly humiliated by millions of people. Battled my drug addiction publicly. I’ve given my career and my neck for this business.” She then stated that she will compete against Baker at Full Gear. Saraya countered Baker’s attack into the Rampage finisher.

