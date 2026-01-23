Saraya Teases In-Ring Return After Posting Training Footage

A familiar name could soon be heading back between the ropes.

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya—previously known as Paige—appears to be actively preparing for an in-ring return after more than a year away from competition.

Saraya last wrestled in October 2024 and officially departed All Elite Wrestling in March 2025. Since then, she has not appeared on television, though she has periodically hinted that her in-ring career may not be over.

Those hints just got stronger.

Taking to X (Twitter), Saraya shared a short video of herself training inside a wrestling ring alongside Vipress, captioning the clip: “Oh.. just getting some ring rust off with my girl @_VIPRESS.”

In the background of the footage, posters for Santino Bros. Wrestling events can be seen, indicating the training session took place at the well-known California-based promotion and training facility.

This isn’t the first time Saraya has flirted with the idea of a comeback. During an appearance at an independent wrestling event late last year, she told fans she “might have to do more,” sparking speculation that a return was already being considered. More recently, she also commented publicly on the idea of a potential WWE comeback, particularly following AJ Lee’s surprise return, adding further intrigue to her future plans.

As of now, there’s no official word on where—or when—Saraya might compete next. But with visible ring training underway, the possibility of seeing her back in action appears more real than it has been in quite some time.