Saudi Arabia Aiming For Most Star-Studded WrestleMania Ever In 2027

With WWE confirming that WrestleMania will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, new details have emerged regarding the ambitious plans for the historic event. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Saudi officials are “working really, really hard” to secure blockbuster matches, with “money no object” in their pursuit of the biggest names in wrestling history — including retired legends.

The 2027 edition of WrestleMania will coincide with the 300th anniversary of the founding of the First Saudi State, and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, led by Turki Alalshikh, is reportedly determined to make it the “most star-studded show ever, by far.”

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained, “They’re paying the money for it and they have matches that they want and they’re working really, really hard to get. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to get them, but they’re going to spend a lot of money to get what they want. Yes, we’re talking about anyone coming out of retirement that wants to come out of retirement of big name value will be able to get a lot of money on this show.”

Meltzer added that WWE legends who have retired are expected to be contacted about potential appearances, “I would presume all of those people would be contacted and the ones who want to do it will be able to. The ones who have any interest in a great payday, they’ll be able to get on that show.”

The possibility of retired icons returning opens the door to a host of long-discussed dream matches, adding further intrigue to WWE’s biggest international move yet.

There has even been discussion of a “two WrestleMania year” concept to accommodate both the Saudi show and the traditional U.S.-based event.