Scott Hall Special Airing On WWE Network, New WWE Classic Episodes Added

This week, the WWE Network and Peacock are paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

This Friday, May 27, the WWE Network and Peacock will air a special titled “Best Of WWE: Celebrating ‘The Bad Guy’ Scott Hall.”

After having three heart attacks, Hall passed away on March 14 at the age of 63. Following a fall at his house earlier that month, Hall had hip replacement surgery, but the surgery dislodged a blood clot, resulting in the heart attacks on March 12.

On Monday, the WWE Network and Peacock also added 10 episodes of the iconic WWE Superstars show to the WWE Network. Episodes from June 17, 1995, to August 19, 1995, are included in the classic content dump. The final build and fallout from King of the Ring 1995, as well as the build for SummerSlam 1995, are featured in these episodes.

The following episodes were added:

* WWE Superstars: S1995E24 – 06/17/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E25 – 06/24/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E26 – 07/01/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E27 – 07/08/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E28 – 07/15/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E29 – 07/22/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E30 – 07/29/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E31 – 08/05/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E32 – 08/12/1995

* WWE Superstars: S1995E33 – 08/19/1995

