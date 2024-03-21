Scott Steiner Believes Bron Breakker Can Reach The Level Of Roman Reigns In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently appeared on Monopoly Events’ For The Love Of Wrestling, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes his nephew and NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker can reach the level of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Steiner said, “Oh, there’s no doubt he can reach that level. It just takes time. I think he’s ready, he just needs some more seasoning wrestling against good guys. When you wrestle against good guys, you get better. I think he’s ready, he just needs to make the right moves here and there and you never know what can happen. He’s doing good.”

“The one thing you have to be a good at as a professional wrestler is the interview. When he was just a little boy, six or seven years old, he’d ride his bike over to my house. He had watched Monday Night Nitro and then he’d come over and do the interview on me, my exact same shit, talking shit to me. Man, come up with your own shit. It was in his blood from a very young age, that’s probably why he’s so good at it right now.”

On Breakker using his moves:

“[jokingly] Of course, he’s stealing all my s**t. Oh yeah, I call him out all of the time. [laughs] Matter of fact, he owes me a check.”

You can check out Steiner’s comments in the video below.



