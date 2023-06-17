Scott Steiner Comments On Working With Stephanie McMahon, Steve Austin, More

WJXT’s Scott Johnson recently caught up with some wrestling legends at River City Wrestling Con.

Johnson shared a video of his conversation with former WCW World Champion Scott Steiner.

Steiner, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, hasn’t always had the best relationship with WWE, but he appears to have softened his stance on company employees, including Stephanie McMahon.

Regarding Steve Austin, Steiner said, “I wrestled Steve in WCW.” Steiner said “It would have been great” if he could have wrestled Austin when he became Stone Cold.

Steiner added, “I wish I could have wrestled The Rock. You know, those guys were at the top of their game.” Steiner joked that a feud with The Rock would have ended in disaster.

Regarding Stephanie McMahon, he said, “It was her dad’s business. She’s part of their — she’s cool. She was good to work with.”