Scott Steiner Reveals Who He Thinks Was Responsible For The Demise Of WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on a number of topics including who he thinks is responsible for the demise of WCW.

Steiner said, “Anybody that says anything different don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about. You got a glimpse of some of it. It was Brad Siegel and all the higher-ups. Trust me, when I first went in there in ‘87, ‘88, we heard right off the bat the only reason we got it is because Ted Turner liked wrestling. Then we found out none of the executives wanted it. They were under him, and the only thing that kept it was Ted. When AOL forced Ted out, they had no more power. The executives got what they want. Look where AEW’s at right now. They’re at the same station. Just because the executives are not there no more.”

You can check out Steiner’s comments in the video below.