Scott Steiner Shares Advice He Gave Bron Breakker About WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner attended Geek’d Con, where he participated in a panel hosted by Lex Nash from Gabe’s Cave.

During the discussion, he covered various topics, including the advice he gave his nephew, top WWE star Bron Breakker, about the company before Bron was called up to the main roster.

Steiner said, “The first advice I gave him is don’t get into wrestling. But that was before AEW started up, so…It’s always better to have two companies, otherwise, it’s a monopoly and it’s not good for the wrestlers.”

On how he might have helped Breakker out from an early age:

“Man, he’s skyrocketing. He just picked up everything so fast. Mainly because when he was little, 10-11 years old, he’d watch my stuff, and then he’d ride his bike over to my house and do my interviews on myself. I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s ahead of the game right now. When he calls for advice or when he’ll do something wrong, I’ll give him a call, try to help him out. He’s in a good group right now — the sky’s the limit for him.”

You can check out Steiner’s comments in the video below.