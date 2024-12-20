Scott Steiner’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Eyes Pro Wrestling Career After Football

Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, is making a name for himself on the football field as a standout player for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. However, speculation about his potential future in professional wrestling is already gaining momentum.

In an interview with ESPN, Scott Steiner shared his thoughts on his son’s athletic career and the possibility of Brock following in his iconic footsteps. When asked if Brock had aspirations to enter the world of wrestling, Steiner confirmed, “Yeah, that’s the plan. That’s what he wants to do, so whatever makes him happy.”

The legendary “Big Poppa Pump” also reflected on the hard work required to reach the top of the wrestling industry. “Be a genetic freak like myself,” Scott quipped. “It takes a lot of work. I did it for 25 years, so it takes a while…”

Brock’s cousin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, weighed in on the family’s wrestling legacy. Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner and one of WWE’s rising stars, expressed admiration for Brock’s football achievements and excitement about his cousin’s potential transition into wrestling. “I think football and amateur wrestling are probably the top two sports that translate into what we do,” Breakker noted. “It’s in the family blood, the family business. I think he’s gonna take to it very well, and I’m excited for him.”

Scott Steiner emphasized his pride in his son’s journey, adding, “I’m happy for him. Watching him fulfill his athletic dreams. Once football is over, he’ll do it with wrestling.”

During the interview, Brock showcased his athleticism by catching a pass mid-conversation with his father. Check out the clip below.