Scrapped Plans For Becky Lynch On WWE RAW Netflix Premiere Revealed

Heading into the highly anticipated premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, many expected Becky Lynch to make her long-awaited return to WWE programming after months away. Lynch’s rumored return was fueled by her appearance at a media event at Netflix’s headquarters last month and her inclusion in promotional material for the show. Reports have also indicated that she is part of WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 41. However, her return ultimately did not occur during the episode.

According to BodySlam.net’s Cory Hays, Lynch was initially scheduled to appear following the Women’s World Title match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The original plan reportedly involved Lynch confronting the winner. However, this angle was scrapped in favor of The Undertaker having a moment with Ripley. The Deadman rode his motorcycle to the ring in his American Badass persona and posed alongside Ripley, creating a buzzworthy moment.

While away from WWE, Lynch has been expanding her career into Hollywood. She is set to star in the first season of the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, slated to air on Paramount Plus, with production beginning in August. Additionally, Lynch will appear in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler, further showcasing her growing presence in entertainment.

Despite her absence on Raw, Lynch’s return remains highly anticipated as fans await her involvement in WWE’s road to WrestleMania.