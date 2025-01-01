Scrapped WWE SummerSlam Hosting Plans Revealed

Before joining AEW, RJ City worked with WWE from 2020 to 2021, creating digital content as a host and interviewer. During his time there, he participated in Premium Live Event (PLE) watch-alongs and hosted WrestleMania After Dark with RJ City, which premiered on WWE’s YouTube channel following WrestleMania 37 in 2021. City was also a recurring personality on The Bump and had his own segment, Wednesday Morning Wake-Up.

In a recent Sign-it-Live session for Highspots, RJ City revealed that before WWE made significant cuts to its digital department in 2021, he was slated to host a SummerSlam After Dark special. The planned lineup included Fred Ottman (Tugboat), Shayna Baszler, and Asuka as guests.

“We did a wonderful thing called WrestleMania After Dark. It was a comedy special. It’s on YouTube, it’s on Peacock for I don’t know how long, between night one and two of WrestleMania. The WrestleMania that rained and they all stalled. So, it aired then, they loved it. They’re like, ‘This is fantastic,’ and they said, ‘Let’s do another one.’ So we had planned and we had written SummerSlam After Dark and two weeks before we were going to begin production on it, they gutted the whole digital department. So these (notes R.J. drafted) are all the bits that were planned and submitted for SummerSlam After Dark, including a phone call with James Adomian as Jesse Ventura. I was gonna have Tugboat on the show. See what you missed out on? I was gonna have Shayna Baszler on. I was gonna have Asuka on the show and play my favorite game, ‘Is André the Giant hot?’ We just bring up a photo and we discuss.”

Following WWE’s digital department cuts, RJ City joined AEW in 2023, where he has thrived as a writer, on-screen interviewer, and host of pre-show panels for pay-per-view events alongside Renee Paquette. He also hosts Hey! (EW) on AEW’s YouTube channel, continuing his unique brand of wrestling entertainment.