A WWE Hall of Fame legend will be in the house at the WWE Performance Center this week.

PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE Superstar and legendary member of nWo and D-X, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, will be at the WWE PC facility in Orlando, FL.

There is no reason given why he will be there, however there has been speculation that if Waltman were to be among the surprise entrants in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, he could be there to train prior to the show.