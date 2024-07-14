Sean Waltman Believes His Team With Kane Was The “Greatest Odd Couple Team” Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appeared in a new video for WWE Vault. In it, he discussed a number of topics, including how he believes his tag team with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane from the late 90s was the “greatest odd couple tag team” ever.

Waltman said, “To this day, I’ll tell you of all my partners, as far as tag team partners go, he’s my favorite tag team partner. It was, to me, the best ‘Odd Couple’ tag team in wrestling ever. That was a really successful run for me, teaming with Kane. I just loved teaming with him.”

On beating the Acolytes to win the tag titles with Kane in 1999:

“I loved working with them. They hit hard, and so did I. I really liked being in there with guys that brought it. As a small guy that, when I first started, people laughed at, I had something to prove. When you get hit hard like that, first of all, it gets me more into it. Then, you get the reactions, and I’m addicted to the reaction from the crowd. The place popped! It’s kind of mindless entertainment, I guess. But, it was classic. To me, the greatest ‘Odd Couple’ tag team ever.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)