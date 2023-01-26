Sean Waltman Rules Himself Out of a Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has announced that he will not compete in the WWE Royal Rumble.

Waltman, who appeared on Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, took to Twitter today to say that he isn’t in ring shape right now but is having a great time.

“For the last 8 months, I’ve been enjoying life & eating whatever the f— I want. In other words, there’s no chance of me being in the Rumble. But I really appreciate those of you who have expressed their desire to see me appear.[folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Waltman made his long-awaited return to the ring last year at two GCW events in February and March. On February 25, 2022, he teamed with Joey Janela to defeat Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at the Welcome To Heartbreak event, then lost to Janela at GCW Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on March 31. In 2021, the ring returned following knee surgery.

